World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
NEW DELHI Honda Motor Co Ltd's (7267.T) India car unit, which is one of the automakers fined by the country's anti-trust regulator, will appeal the order, a senior company executive told Reuters on Friday.
Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said he expected the company to export 9,000 cars during the current fiscal year to March, 50 percent higher than last fiscal year.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.