NEW DELHI May 15 Honda Motor Co expects India to contribute 30 percent of the Japanese automaker's global motorcycle revenues by 2020, Keita Muramatsu, president of Honda's India unit said, as it launched its first ever mass-market motorcycle in the country.

Honda, the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer, ended a 26-year joint venture with India's Hero MotoCorp last year in an $851 million deal, and has ramped up activity to capture close to 20 percent of the world's second-largest two-wheeler market. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)