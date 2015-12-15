By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 15 Honda Motor Co is
looking at the possibility of building a small car specifically
for India, a top company official said on Tuesday, aiming to
gain a bigger share in the world's fifth-largest car market.
The car would be the first to be developed at Honda's local
research centre and will be positioned above small, cheap
entry-level models, such as Maruti Suzuki's Alto and
Wagon R, Hironao Ito, senior vice president at Honda Genbetsu
India, the R&D arm, said.
"Some specific model for India is necessary," Ito told
Reuters, though he refused to give details on the type of car
the company envisaged or its likely launch date.
India's car market is dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai
Motor Co, which have strong portfolios of
locally-developed cars built using parts from domestic
suppliers, allowing them to price the vehicles competitively.
Honda, whose City model is India's top-selling sedan, had a
7.2 percent share of the passenger vehicle market in the
April-November period, industry data showed. It also sells the
Amaze compact car, CR-V sport utility vehicle and Jazz
hatchback.
The study by Honda is likely to lead to the development of a
small hatchback that will be produced in India and exported to
other markets, according to consultant IHS Automotive associate
director Puneet Gupta. IHS expects Honda to launch the vehicle
around 2020 and sees production of 150,000 units a year, of
which 50,000 will be for export.
Development of the platform and engine will be supported by
the parent in Japan, but the exterior and interior can be
designed and developed locally, said Ito.
Honda's decision to begin the feasibility study was prompted
by a shift in car-buying preferences with consumers looking
beyond basic, no-frills cars, said Ito. A higher level of
localisation also supported the decision.
Honda already procures 80 percent of its parts from
suppliers based in India.
"The market has also shifted to slightly bigger cars," Ito
said. "Our strong point is that higher segment, and market
growth is matching that."
(Editing by David Holmes)