Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co(7267.T) said on Wednesday it would build a fourth motorcycle factory in India with initial investment of roughly 11 billion rupees and annual output capacity of 1.2 million vehicles.
The factory, to be located in Gujarat, is due to start production in the latter half of the business year ending in March 2016, the world's biggest motorcycle maker said in a statement.
About 3,000 new jobs will be created at the plant, which will mainly manufacture scooters, demand of which has surged in the world's biggest two-wheeler market.
Last month, Honda expanded production capacity at its third motorcycle factory in India by 600,000 vehicles a year. The fourth plant will bring Honda's total capacity in India to 5.8 million motorcycles a year, the company said.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.