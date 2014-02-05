TOKYO Feb 5 Honda Motor Co said on
Wednesday it would build a fourth motorcycle factory in India
with initial investment of roughly 11 billion Indian rupees
($175.7 million) and annual output capacity of 1.2 million
vehicles.
The factory, to be located in the state of Gujarat, is due
to start production in the latter half of the business year
ending in March 2016, the world's biggest motorcycle maker said
in a statement.
About 3,000 new jobs will be created at the plant, which
will mainly manufacture scooters, demand of which has surged in
the world's biggest two-wheeler market.
Last month, Honda expanded production capacity at its third
motorcycle factory in India by 600,000 vehicles a year. The
fourth plant will bring Honda's total capacity in India to 5.8
million motorcycles a year, the company said.
($1 = 62.6175 Indian rupees)
