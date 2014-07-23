NEW DELHI, July 23 The India unit of Honda Motor
Co Ltd will account for 25 percent of the Japanese
carmaker's Asia Pacific sales target of 1.2 million units by
March 2017, Managing Officer Yoshiyuki Matsumoto said on
Wednesday.
Honda plans to raise the number of dealers in India to 230
by March 2015 from 179 now, said Hironori Kanayama, president
and chief executive officer, Honda Cars India Ltd.
On Wednesday, Honda launched a seven-seater multi-purpose
vehicle, Mobilio, that will compete with similar vehicles from
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Motor Co and Nissan
Motor Co, among others.
The ex-showroom price for the base grade petrol version of
the new car in Delhi will be 649,000 rupees ($10,800), said
Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice president, marketing and sales at
Honda Cars India Ltd.
Honda's entry-level compact sedan Amaze and its top-selling
sedan City have increased the company's sales in India by 40
percent to 40,516 units in the April-June quarter from the
year-ago period, according to industry data.
($1= 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)