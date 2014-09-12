Employees work at an assembly line of Activa scooter at the plant of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Pvt. Ltd. in Tapukara in Rajasthan June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Honda Motor Co Ltd's(7267.T) Indian two-wheeler unit expects sales of 4.5 million scooters and motorcycles during the year to March, a senior company executive said on Friday.

That would be a nearly 22 percent increase from 3.7 million two-wheelers the company sold last fiscal year.

Y.S. Guleria, head of sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, also said the company plans to invest 11 billion rupees ($181.2 million) in its operations during the current financial year.

