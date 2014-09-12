World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
NEW DELHI Honda Motor Co Ltd's(7267.T) Indian two-wheeler unit expects sales of 4.5 million scooters and motorcycles during the year to March, a senior company executive said on Friday.
That would be a nearly 22 percent increase from 3.7 million two-wheelers the company sold last fiscal year.
Y.S. Guleria, head of sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, also said the company plans to invest 11 billion rupees ($181.2 million) in its operations during the current financial year.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.