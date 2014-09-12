BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Honda Motor Co Ltd's Indian two-wheeler unit expects sales of 4.5 million scooters and motorcycles during the year to March, a senior company executive said on Friday.
That would be a nearly 22 percent increase from 3.7 million two-wheelers the company sold last fiscal year.
Y.S. Guleria, head of sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, also said the company plans to invest 11 billion rupees ($181.2 million) in its operations during the current financial year. (1 US dollar = 60.7150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago