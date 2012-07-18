DETROIT, July 18 Honda Motor Co Ltd
will build a hybrid version of its popular Civic compact car at
its Indiana plant, where the Japanese automaker is spending $40
million to boost production capacity by 25 percent.
With the investment, Honda will be able to build 250,000
vehicles a year, an increase of 50,000, starting early in 2013.
Honda will begin building the Civic Hybrid in Indiana early
next year as well. The automaker currently builds this model,
its top-selling hybrid in the U.S. market, in Japan.
Later this year, the plant in Greensburg, Indiana, will hire
300 new workers in stamping, assembly and other operations. The
plant now employs more than 2,000 people.
Honda builds the traditional gas-powered and natural
gas-powered versions of the Civic at the Indiana plant as well
as the Acura ILX sedan.
With the additional capacity in Indiana, Honda will be able
to make 1.72 million vehicles a year in North America. When
Honda begins building its Fit subcompact in 2014, the Japanese
automaker will be able to build nearly 2 million vehicles a
year.