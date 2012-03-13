Czech woman clinches crazy golf world championship
HASTINGS, England, June 12 Europe's crazy golf elite pitched their putters against a slew of obstacles at the Crazy Golf World Championships at a seaside town on England's south coast.
TOKYO, March 13 Honda Motor Co said it would spend about 3.128 trillion rupiah ($340 million) to build a fourth motorcycle factory in Indonesia with annual capacity of 1.1 million vehicles, with production slated to start in autumn 2013.
Honda, which builds and sells motorcycles in Indonesia through a 50-50 joint venture with local conglomerate Astra International, said the new plant would boost its total capacity in the country by a quarter, to 5.3 million motorcycles a year.
The venture, PT Astra Honda Motor, said in a statement it would employ an additional 3,000 workers for the expansion.
($1=9165 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BEIJING, June 12 A General Motors Co veteran is joining Chery Automobile Co as design chief, the latest foreign executive to sign on with a Chinese carmaker as local players become more competitive and gain share in their home market, the world's largest.