TOKYO, March 13 Honda Motor Co said it would spend about 3.128 trillion rupiah ($340 million) to build a fourth motorcycle factory in Indonesia with annual capacity of 1.1 million vehicles, with production slated to start in autumn 2013.

Honda, which builds and sells motorcycles in Indonesia through a 50-50 joint venture with local conglomerate Astra International, said the new plant would boost its total capacity in the country by a quarter, to 5.3 million motorcycles a year.

The venture, PT Astra Honda Motor, said in a statement it would employ an additional 3,000 workers for the expansion.

($1=9165 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)