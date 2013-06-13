TOKYO, June 13 Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall about 380,000 vehicles in Japan, including the popular N Box mini-car, due to a problem with the drive shaft, the automaker said on Thursday.

The N Box belongs to a category known as "kei" in Japan for cars that follow certain size and other criteria. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)