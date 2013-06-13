BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
TOKYO, June 13 Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall about 380,000 vehicles in Japan, including the popular N Box mini-car, due to a problem with the drive shaft, the automaker said on Thursday.
The N Box belongs to a category known as "kei" in Japan for cars that follow certain size and other criteria. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.