* Honda sees minimum 25% share of small business jet market
* HondaJet aims to be the Civic of small business jets -exec
* HondaJet to up ante on Cessna, Embraer
* Sees demand for small jets growing as users downsize -exec
* Wants to enter Brazil, China earlier than planned
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co
expects to grab at least a quarter of the world market for small
business jets soon after delivering its first aircraft next
year, achieving the company's long-standing goal of taking to
the skies, an executive said.
Honda, Japan's No.3 car maker and the world's biggest
manufacturer of motorcycles and engines, is in the final stages
of getting its $4.5 million HondaJet certified. It aims to ramp
up the pace of production to 80 a year in the first half of
2013.
Honda received more than 100 orders for the seven-seater jet
in three days when it began taking orders in 2006, promising a
quieter engine, 20 percent better fuel economy over competing
models and operational costs of two-thirds or less.
It has not disclosed an updated number of orders, but
Michimasa Fujino, a Honda executive and CEO of its North
Carolina-based subsidiary, Honda Aircraft Company, said it held
a backlog of about three years from orders taken through its
nine dealerships in North America and Europe.
"I'm very optimistic about our prospects," Fujino, who
initiated Honda's foray into aviation research in 1986, told a
small group of reporters at the automaker's Tokyo headquarters
on Monday.
"We're doing with HondaJet what the Civic did to American
cars from the 1960s. Our competitors are still producing with
technology from the 1990s," he said, referring to Textron Inc's
Cessna and Brazil's Embraer SA, which now
dominate the 200-a-year small business jet market.
The Civic, known for its reliability, durability and
mileage, has consistently been among the United States'
best-selling cars since its launch in 1973, forcing industry
giants such as General Motors Co to follow suit with cars
to meet the country's tighter emissions regulations.
Honda's ambition of making jets traces back to its iconic
founder, Soichiro Honda. The HondaJet will make Honda the only
car maker in the world to build its own aircraft.
Its engine is made by a joint venture between Honda and
General Electric Co.
Honda Aircraft is aiming to turn a profit by 2018, Fujino
said.
BRAZIL, CHINA CLAMOURING FOR JETS
The business jet industry is expecting a rebound in sales
this year after the global economic crisis hammered sales over
the past three years.
While the small business jet market has traditionally been
limited to North America and Europe so far, Fujino said he was
fielding about a call a week from China, both from prospective
buyers and eager dealers, while interest was also greater than
he anticipated in Brazil, India and the Middle East.
"Right now we want to focus on delivering on the orders that
we have, but I'd like to enter Brazil and China earlier than
we'd initially planned," he said, declining to specify a
timeframe. New demand from emerging markets could expand the
global small-jet market to about 300 a year, he said.
Fujino said he was also seeing more interest in the smallest
end of the market as medium-sized jet users look to downsize to
get more for their fuel, much like the trend in the car
industry.
"Most of our customers are owners of small- and medium-sized
businesses, and many are looking to get the most out of the jets
that they need," he said.
With operational costs of about $1,000-$1,200 an hour,
HondaJet could make travelling in a group of five or six cheaper
and more efficient than flying commercially between small
cities, he said. Competitors offer at best $1,800 by comparison,
he added.
Honda Aircraft will add 300-350 factory staff to bring its
total workforce to around 1,000 in the first half of 2013,
Fujino said.