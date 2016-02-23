* Honda promotes younger staff to management positions
* Head of China ops to become executive VP
* Automaker taps Asako Suzuki as first female operating
officer
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Feb 23 Honda Motor Co is
replacing its executive vice president and appointing its
first-ever female operating officer as the Japanese automaker,
under a recently appointed CEO, seeks to bring youth and
diversity to its management team.
Ahead of a company strategy update on Wednesday, Japan's
third-largest selling automaker said it would promote Seiji
Kuraishi to the company's No. 2 position to replace executive
vice president Tetsuo Iwamura when he retires in June.
The 57-year-old Kuraishi has led the automaker's Chinese
operations since 2014, and has held management roles at Honda's
Asian affiliates after joining the company in 1982.
The company said it would also name Asako Suzuki as its
first female operating officer, who will oversee domestic sales.
The 52-year-old is currently general manager at Dongfeng Honda,
the company's joint venture in China.
Also as part of the reshuffle, Honda managing officer Sho
Minekawa, who was once widely tipped to take on the executive
vice president role at the automaker, will retire in June.
Managing officer Yoshiyuki Matsumoto will become head of
Honda's Research and Development centre, moving from his role as
head of automotive operations.
In a statement, Honda said the reshuffle was driven by the
company's desire "to bring a generational change to our
management ranks and create new value principles within the
company while building on our strengths".
The latest appointments suggest a shift by Takahiro Hachigo,
the 56-year-old who became CEO in June, to promote younger
managers in a country where Japanese men well into their 60s is
a common sight in company managements.
The average age of the newly appointed managing officers is
around 54, while the average age of retiring officers is around
60.
It also builds on steps taken by the company to increase
diversity in its upper ranks.
Suzuki's appointment comes after Honda named its first
non-Japanese to its management ranks last year, when it tapped
Isao Mizoguchi, a Brazilian of Japanese ancestry, to head the
company's Latin American operations.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)