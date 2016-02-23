TOKYO Feb 23 Honda Motor Co on Tuesday said it will promote its top official in China to the role of company executive vice president, as the Japanese automaker's new chief executive reshuffles his management team ahead of a strategy update on Wednesday.

Japan's third-largest selling automaker said it would also name Asako Suzuki as its first female operating officer.

Seiji Kuraishi, currently executive officer at Honda's Chinese operations, will take on his new role in June, replacing Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura, who is retiring.

As part of the reshuffle, Honda managing officer Sho Minekawa will also retire in June, after being widely considered to take on the executive vice president role at the automaker. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)