Dec 6 Honda Motor Co's U.S. arm has
started a review of its advertising accounts for its Honda and
Acura brands, American Honda Motor Co said on Thursday.
Rubin Postaer and Associates (RPA), now the lead agency for
American Honda, will be among the advertising firms scrutinized
in the review, which is to be completed in the first quarter of
2013, American Honda said.
American Honda spends about $700 million annually on its
U.S. marketing, according to Kantar Media, an ad tracking firm
owned by KPP Plc.
"The review we have initiated will lead to a strong,
long-term strategic plan for our brands," Michael Accavitti,
head of American Honda marketing, said in a statement.
Accavitti said the company wants to connect with consumers
through "dynamic marketing campaigns" in a "changing media
landscape and a hyper-competitive marketplace."
He said the review comes as the company rolls out new
products such as the 2013 Honda Civic and the 2014 Acura RLX
sedan. Acura is the company's premium brand.
The review does not include American Honda's agency for
multicultural work, which is currently handled by Muse
Communications and Orci, American Honda said.
According to Kantar Media, American Honda spent $689.5
million on advertising in 2011, up from $668.1 million in 2010.
After the first half of 2012, Honda's ad spend was up 1.8
percent.
RPA is based in Santa Monica, outside Los Angeles. American
Honda is based in Torrance, which is also outside Los Angeles.
Sales of Honda's namesake brand and Acura in the United
States through November rose 24 percent from a year earlier to
1.29 million vehicles.
The review of American Honda's U.S. advertising was reported
by Advertising Age and Automotive News on Wednesday.