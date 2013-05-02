* Plant will make 350,000 transmissions per year in phase one

* New automobile plant set to open early next year

MEXICO CITY May 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd's Mexican unit on Thursday said it will construct a transmission plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, with an initial investment of $470 million.

The plant will open in the second half of 2015 with an annual production capacity of 350,000 units and will employ 1,500 workers, the company said in a statement.

The factory, based in the town of Celaya, will eventually make 700,000 transmissions per year, raising the company's capacity in North America to more than 2 million units per year.

Honda is already producing around 63,000 cars in Mexico, and a new automobile factory under construction in Guanajuato will begin producing 200,000 vehicles in February 2014.

Global automakers have been ramping up operations in Mexico in recent years. The national auto industry is expected to produce a new record of between 3.15 million and 3.2 million light vehicles in 2013.