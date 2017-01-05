* Toyota, Honda await Trump policy before considering Mexico
plans
* Japan automakers use Mexico as production for cars sold in
U.S.
* Toyota building car assembly plant in Mexico
(Adds Honda CEO comment, Mexico production details)
TOKYO, Jan 5 The presidents of Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co Ltd said they have no
immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, preferring to wait
until after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President this
month before deciding whether to make any changes.
Automakers in the U.S. have been slammed by Trump for
building cars in lower-cost factories south of the border, which
he said costs American jobs. Pressure to curb that production
intensified this week after Ford Motor Co scrapped plans
to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico after Trump
harshly criticized the investment.
"We will consider our option as we see what policies the
incoming president adopts," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said on
Thursday at an industry gathering in Tokyo, when asked whether
his company was considering any changes to a production plant
the automaker is building in Mexico.
"We produce cars in Mexico for markets including North
America and Europe and we have no immediate plan to change
this," Honda's president and chief executive officer, Takahiro
Hachigo, said at the event to mark the New Year.
Trump has also said General Motors Co could become
subject to tariffs on Mexico-made cars for the U.S. market, and
that he would like to renegotiate terms of the North American
Free Trade Agreement signed with Canada and Mexico.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Japan's top
three automakers, have production facilities both in the United
States and in Mexico, while Toyota and Honda also operate plants
in Canada. Much of the vehicles produced in Mexico and Canada
and exported to the United States - the single biggest market
for Japanese automakers.
Toyota produces a total of around 100,000 pick-up trucks and
truck beds each year at its plant in the state of Baja
California, and plans to raise output to around 160,000 units by
2018. It is also building a plant in Guanajuato city which will
have an annual capacity of 200,000 when it comes online in 2019.
Honda has two auto plants in Mexico, one in Celaya city and
the other in Guadalajara city that together build around 260,000
cars and 100,000 motorcycles a year.
In the year ended March, Nissan produced around 800,000
vehicles at its three plants in Mexico, nearly half of which
were sold in the United States.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Christopher Cushing)