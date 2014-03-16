By Norihiko Shirouzu and Yoko Kubota
| SUZUKA, Japan, March 16
SUZUKA, Japan, March 16 After a seven-year
hiatus, Honda Motor Co. is returning to the F-1
circuits next year, resolving to win more races - and learn how
to build "greener" cars.
Honda is particularly aiming to turn exhaust gas that is
mostly wasted in F-1 or conventional cars into energy. It is
technology that Honda's F-1 chief, Yasuhisa Arai, says could
give Honda an edge with its mass-market cars.
Cynics aren't buying the argument that Honda wants to use
the F-1 as a technology incubator. They say Honda is trying to
redeem its name after being a dud on the F-1 circuits from 2000
to 2008, when it quit the world's premier motor sport.
Arai doesn't necessarily disagree with that. He says Honda
wants to be as successful as it was in the late 1980s when
McLaren-Honda cars, driven by the late Brazilian triple champion
Ayrton Senna and French four-time champ Alain Prost, dominated
the sport. In 1988, Senna and Prost together won 15 of the 16
Grand Prix races.
"There's no point in racing unless you win," Arai said,
strolling around a classic Honda F-1 car circa 1964 on display
during a recent F-1 fan event at the Suzuka Circuit, 50 kms (30
miles) south of Nagoya in central Japan.
"That's why we teamed up with a winning team," Arai said
referring to McLaren. Honda is set to supply engines starting in
2015 to McLaren, one of the most successful teams in F-1
history.
'LABORATORY ON WHEELS'
But Honda's return to Formula One is not just about the
race, either.
Honda believes the new F-1 cars, which are now required to
have gasoline-electric hybrid technology, offer an opportunity
to make a technology leap.
The new regulations from the F-1 governing body require
teams and engine suppliers such as Renault, Ferrari
and Mercedes-Benz, to use a smaller engine, enhanced
by turbo-charging technology, while using braking and exhaust to
re-generate energy. Teams are also being given around a third
less allotment of gasoline to race, compared to the previous
race rules.
The regulations came into effect with the new F-1 season
that kicked off in Melbourne this weekend.
Honda is particularly interested in the new requirement to
use "exhaust-energy recovery" technology. Among other
possibilities, it is looking at a way to use exhaust gas to spin
a turbine in the car's exhaust system to generate electricity
and store it in an onboard battery. A McLaren-Honda F-1 car,
starting next year, could use such regenerated energy to go
faster or farther.
Honda's move reflects what Arai calls a resolve by CEO
Takanobu Ito to use the sport as a "laboratory on wheels," just
as originally envisioned by company founder Soichiro Honda in
the 1960s.
Establishing that exhaust-energy-recovery know-how should
help Honda boost the so-called thermal efficiency of an F-1 car
by as much as a third, Arai said.
Even the best of today's most advanced gasoline engines use
only 30 percent of the thermal energy they create by combustion.
The rest is wasted during braking and leaks out through exhaust
pipes as heat. Arai wants to improve that thermal efficiency to
as much as 40 percent.
"There's no technology like that available today," said the
57-year-old engineer, who is also senior managing director at
Honda's R&D arm. "It's highly challenging, but if achieved, it
could be applied in conventional cars."
FUEL EFFICIENCY
It's not always easy, however, to use racing as a technology
incubator. Current and former Honda executives who spoke on
condition of anonymity said two forces often collide as teams
prepare for each race.
"In the boardroom, managers can say all they want about the
importance of using racing as a laboratory, but once the race
starts, winning it becomes the No. 1 priority," one former Honda
F-1 engine designer said. "New ideas often get in the way."
Where those two forces coincide is around fuel efficiency -
with Arai hoping to apply the technology developed for Formula
One cars to its mass production models.
For Honda, it is also an extension of a broader effort by
CEO Ito, who has held Honda's top job since 2009, to regain the
edge it once had as a daring, risk-taking automaker. Toyota
Motor Corp. over the past two decades has been seen as
the more futuristic company. That reputation was largely due to
the success of the gasoline-electric hybrid, Prius - technology
that Honda failed to initially embrace fully, though the company
under Ito has since adjusted its strategy.
"Inside Honda, we call the 2000s a lost decade, void of
progress and impact and momentum," a senior Honda executive
said.
One of the company's missteps during those years, company
insiders say, was remaining in F-1 racing from 2000 through
2008, during which time Honda won just one race. At the time,
the sport was paying little or no attention to advanced
technology - even as consumers around the world demanded more
fuel-efficient cars - and thus contributing little to the
advancement of conventional cars.
Now Formula One, thanks to the new rule change, has become
an "enormously challenging" battle front for new technology,
Arai says. By again competing on the F-1 circuit, Honda hopes to
hatch ideas that give its engines an "unknown level of
fuel-efficiency," he said.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Yoko Kubota. Additional
reporting by Maki Shiraki. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)