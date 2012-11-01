Nov 1 Honda Motor Co will add 200 jobs
and spend $200 million to upgrade two of its automotive plants
in Ohio, the company announced on Thursday.
The new investment will be made at an engine plant in Anna
and a transmission plant in Russells Point, Honda said on the
company's 30th anniversary of production in Ohio.
Honda has now invested $12.5 billion in U.S. auto
manufacturing since building its first plant in Marysville,
Ohio, near Columbus, the oldest foreign-owned auto plant in the
United States. More than $1.2 billion of that total has been
announced by Honda over the past two years.
On Nov. 1, 1982, the first Honda Accord rolled off the
assembly line in Marysville, where it continues to produce that
best-selling model.