Nov 17 Honda Motor Co plans to sell
850,000 units in Japan in the year ending March, up 16 percent
from its previous forecast, the Nikkei reported.
Last month, the automaker, whose brands include Accord,
Fit/Jazz, and Civic, cut its full-year global sales forecast to
4.12 million vehicles.
It had also slashed its profit forecast by a fifth after
sales in China were hit by a backlash against Japanese
goods.
Sales in Japan are expected to jump 22 percent in the year,
helped by minivehicles, including the N Box and N One, the
Nikkei said.
The company plans to gain more market share with the release
of a new model minicar next fall, the business daily reported.
Honda will fully redesign the Fit subcompact and add sport
utility and sedan versions starting next fall and release a
hybrid Accord sedan, the Nikkei said.
Honda plans to sell 350,000 units in the first six months
and 500,000 units in the second half in 2014.