Nov 17 Honda Motor Co plans to sell 850,000 units in Japan in the year ending March, up 16 percent from its previous forecast, the Nikkei reported.

Last month, the automaker, whose brands include Accord, Fit/Jazz, and Civic, cut its full-year global sales forecast to 4.12 million vehicles.

It had also slashed its profit forecast by a fifth after sales in China were hit by a backlash against Japanese goods.

Sales in Japan are expected to jump 22 percent in the year, helped by minivehicles, including the N Box and N One, the Nikkei said.

The company plans to gain more market share with the release of a new model minicar next fall, the business daily reported.

Honda will fully redesign the Fit subcompact and add sport utility and sedan versions starting next fall and release a hybrid Accord sedan, the Nikkei said.

Honda plans to sell 350,000 units in the first six months and 500,000 units in the second half in 2014.