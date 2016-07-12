TOKYO, July 12 Honda Motor Co said it
had co-developed the world's first electric motor for hybrid
cars that uses no heavy rare earth metals, a breakthrough that
would trim costs and reduce its dependence on the expensive
materials controlled mainly by China.
Japan's third-largest automaker said on Tuesday the
technology, developed with Daido Steel Co, will be used
in the next Freed minivan to be unveiled this autumn.
Hybrid vehicles, which combine a gasoline engine and
electric motor for better mileage, have gone mainstream in many
developed countries but procuring a steady supply of rare earth
elements such as dysprosium and terbium has been a challenge.
Automakers have been trying to diversify their source of rare
earth materials to ease their dependence on China.
The redesigned motor still uses a light rare earth element,
neodymium.
