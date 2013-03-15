(Corrects para 2 to say seven models were recalled, not four; adds paras 3 and 4 to clarify vehicles involved)

TOKYO Honda Motor Co Ltd(7267.T) will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including sedans, minivans and SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said on Thursday.

Seven models are affected by the recall. In the United States and five other countries, the Acura RL sedan, Acura MDX crossover SUV and the Honda Pilot SUV will be recalled.

In Japan, the recall will include the Legend sedan and three types of minivans -- the Odyssey, the Elysion, and the Stepwgn.

All vehicles were made between 2004 and 2005 except for the Stepwgn, which was made between 2005 and 2006, Honda spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori said.

The stability assist system in the vehicles may malfunction and the brake could operate even when the driver is not pressing the pedal, said Takemori. The vehicles may also brake more strongly than intended when the system malfunctions, she said.

No accidents or injuries have been reported from the problem, Takemori said.

About 183,500 Pilot, MDX and RL vehicles in the United States are affected by the recall. Honda is also recalling 57,000 vehicles in Japan, including about 42,566 Odyssey minivans.

Cars in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and New Zealand will also be recalled.

Honda declined to say how much the recall will cost or where it got the problematic parts.

Honda shares fell 0.4 percent to 3,725 yen on Thursday, underperforming the Nikkei 225 index, which rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Miral Fahmy and John Wallace)