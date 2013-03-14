TOKYO, March 14 Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including some Acura MDX crossover SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said on Thursday.

The stability assist system in the vehicles being recalled may malfunction and the brake could operate even when the driver is not pressing the pedal, said spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori.

The vehicle could also brake more strongly than intended when the system malfunctions, she added.

Honda is recalling about 183,500 vehicles in the United States, and around 57,000 vehicles in Japan. Cars in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and New Zealand will also be recalled.

The models affected include the Odyssey, Acura RL sedan, Acura MDX, and the Honda Pilot SUV, all made between 2004-2005.

No accidents or injuries have been reported from the problem, Takemori said.

Honda declined to say how much this recall will cost or where it had sourced the problematic parts.

Shares in Honda fell 0.4 percent to 3,725 yen on Thursday, underperforming the Nikkei 225 index that rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; editing by Miral Fahmy)