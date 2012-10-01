Oct 1 Honda Motor Co Ltd is expanding a
recall in North America to include more than 600,000 Accord
mid-size sedans to address a potential power steering fluid leak
problem that could cause a fire under the hood.
Honda is recalling 573,147 Accords in the United States
equipped with V6 engines from model years 2003 through 2007,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration. In Canada, the number of affected
Accords is 30,058, a company spokesman said.
The addition of the Accords to already recalled Acura TL
cars from model years 2007 and 2008 raises the number of
affected vehicles in the United States and Canada to 660,086.
The power steering hose in the cars may deteriorate
prematurely due to high temperatures, resulting in cracks and
leaks that could cause a loss of power steering assistance or
smoke and possibly a fire, Honda said.
The Japanese automaker said no crashes or injuries have been
reported related to the issue, but one engine fire has been
reported.
The company said the updated power steering hose necessary
for the affected Accords will not be available until early 2013.
If owners feel their cars exhibit symptoms related to a power
steering hose leak, they should go to a dealer for an interim
repair, Honda said. Owners will be notified by mail next year
when the new hoses are ready for installation, but initial
notification of the issue will begin later this month.
The parts for the Accords are different from those used in
the affected Acuras. In May, the Japanese automaker announced
the recall of 56,881 Acuras, including 52,615 in the United
States.