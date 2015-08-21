DETROIT Aug 21 U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into air bags on Honda Motor Co's 2008 Accord sedans after 19 complaints of malfunctioning air bags including a front crash that resulted in injuries, federal officials said on Friday.

The issue involves a module that controls deployment of the air bag. This appears to be a problem separate from that of combustible air bag inflators in Honda vehicles and has caused the recall of millions of them.

Honda officials were not immediately available for comment.

"Malfunction of the air bag control module may prevent air bags from deploying in a crash," said a filing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "This malfunction causes the air bag status/readiness indicator lamp to illuminate and the air bag system remains disabled until repaired."

About 384,000 of the 2008 Accord sedans may be recalled if NHTSA finds in the investigation that a recall is warranted.

The federal safety agency said consumers have filed 19 complaints claiming that the air bag controlling module, called an SRS module, failed.

NHTSA said it is investigating to determine the "scope, frequency and consequence of the alleged SRS module failures." (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)