(Adds comment from Honda, details from consumer complaints)
DETROIT Aug 21 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into air bags on Honda Motor Co's 2008
Accord sedans after 19 complaints of air bags failing to deploy
including in a front crash that resulted in an injury, federal
officials said on Friday.
The issue involves a module that controls deployment of the
air bag. It appears to be a problem separate from that of
combustible air bag inflators made by Takata Corp in
Honda vehicles.
At least 17 million vehicles made in the United States by 10
different carmakers have been recalled, because some Takata
airbag inflators have exploded, spewing metal shards that have
injured or killed drivers and front seat passengers.
"Malfunction of the air bag control module may prevent air
bags from deploying in a crash," said a filing by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "This malfunction causes
the air bag status/readiness indicator lamp to illuminate
and the air bag system remains disabled until repaired."
A Honda spokesman said the company is cooperating with
NHTSA, while doing its own review. He also said the part
involved was not made by Takata, though he did not say which
supplier made the SRS module.
About 384,000 of the 2008 Accord sedans in the United States
may be recalled if NHTSA finds in the investigation that a
recall is warranted.
The federal safety agency said consumers have filed 19
complaints claiming that the air bag controlling SRS module
failed.
A person filed a complaint saying, "My son was driving my
car and did not make a turn and ran into a concrete block wall
at about 50 miles per hour. The air bags did not deploy."
There was an injury of unknown severity in the incident that
occurred five months ago, the complaint said.
A person in Maryland said that his Honda dealer said it will
take $700 to fix the problem, another complaint said.
Another complaint from an owner in Illinois said, "I had to
pay out of pocket close to $500 for parts and labor (which)
seems silly as this is a safety-related service."
NHTSA said it is investigating to determine the "scope,
frequency and consequence of the alleged SRS module failures."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)