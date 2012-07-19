(Adds details on US market, comment from American Honda)
July 19 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday
that it is recalling a total 321,453 CR-V SUV and Acura ILX
sedans worldwide to replace faulty door locks.
No accidents or injuries have been reported, a Honda
spokesman said. He declined to comment on the cost of the
recall.
In the United States, 166,000 model year 2012 CR-V small
SUVs and 6,200 model year 2013 Acura ILX were recalled, American
Honda said.
" Simultaneous operation of the driver's or passenger's inner
door handle and either the manual or power door lock may result
in the inner door handle release cable becoming partially
disengaged," American Honda said in a statement.
This can result in the door opening unexpectedly.
