DETROIT, April 19 Honda Motor Co is recalling about 225,300 SUVs and minivans in the United States and Canada to replace a part that if not operating could allow the driver to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal. The Japanese automaker said in the United States it is recalling about 128,000 Honda CR-V SUVs and 59,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from the 2012 and 2013 model years, and 17,500 Acura RDX SUVs from the 2013 model year to replace a part of the brake shift interlock system. In Canada, the recall affects about 14,000 CR-Vs, 4,500 Odysseys and 2,300 RDXs. Honda said no customer complaints, accidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue, which was discovered during an internal investigation. In subfreezing temperatures, after initial use of a vehicle's gear-shift mechanism, it may be possible to shift the transmission out of park without depressing the brake pedal, Honda said. Mailed notifications of the recall will be sent in May, Honda said.