TOKYO Feb 5 Honda Motor Co on Friday
said it was recalling about 443,000 vehicles including its Fit
compact cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bags
manufactured by Takata Corp, as a global recall continues to
mount.
Honda, whose vehicles account for roughly half of the 50
million vehicles recalled over the Takata issue since 2008, said
it was recalling a total of 13 vehicle models, nearly half of
which are Fits.
All recalled vehicles, which also includes the Civic, were
produced between 2005-2014.
