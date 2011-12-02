* Latest recall is sixth in 3 years over faulty air bag
inflators
* Recalls targeted nearly 2 mln vehicles globally with
possible defects
TOKYO Dec 2 Honda Motor Co on
Friday recalled 304,035 cars worldwide for faulty air bags that
could burst due to defective inflators, marking the sixth recall
in three years for a problem it said has caused 20 injuries.
Honda said it believed it had now tracked down all the
vehicles, numbering nearly 2 million, suspected of containing
the air bag defect.
The latest recall affects Accord and Civic sedans, Odyssey
minivans and other models built in 2001 and 2002, mostly in the
United States where 273,000 cars are targeted. Vehicles are also
being recalled in Canada, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore
and other locations.
A Honda spokesman in Tokyo did not disclose the total global
cost to the company, but said the latest recall in Japan of
2,000 cars would cost 14 million yen ($180,000).
The company said it learned of the latest set of defects
after uncovering a handling error by a supplier that allowed
faulty inflators to find their way into additional products.