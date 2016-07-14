Employees work at the production line on a Honda Mobilio car at a Honda plant in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co's India unit is recalling 190,578 vehicles in the country to replace Takata Corp's passenger front airbag inflators, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This is part of an expanded global recall for potentially deadly Takata airbags with inflators that can explode with excessive force in hot, humid conditions, and have been linked to more than 100 injuries and 13 deaths, mainly in the United States.

Honda Cars India Ltd is recalling five models manufactured between 2003 and 2011, which include the Accord, Civic and City sedans, the CR-V sport-utility vehicle and Jazz hatchback.

The recall and replacement for the CR-V and Civic models will begin immediately, while the others will start from September.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)