TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Honda Motor Co Ltd says sees 2014/15 global group sales at 4.620 million cars versus previous forecast of 4.830 million

* Honda says sees 2014/15 N.America sales at 1.810 million cars, unchanged from previous forecast

* Honda says sees 2014/15 Japan sales at 890,000 cars versus previous forecast of 990,000

* Honda says sees 2014/15 other Asia sales at 1.490 million cars versus previous forecast of 1.590 million

* Honda says assumes average dollar rate of 104 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption 101 yen

* Honda says assumes average euro rate of 137 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption 136 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)