TOKYO Oct 28 Honda Motor Co on Tuesday
reported a 4.1 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing
analyst estimates, as it struggles with product recalls in the
United States and Japan that could delay the development of new
models.
Japan's third-biggest automaker by revenue booked 164.4
billion yen ($1.52 billion) in operating profit for
July-September, compared with a 184.1 billion yen mean estimate
of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The automaker also kept its forecast for the full year
ending March 31 at 770 billion yen.
The result comes as U.S. consumers announced a lawsuit
against Honda in relation to its recall of over 5 million cars
carrying potentially defective airbags from Takata Corp
.
Last week, Honda also apologised for the fifth domestic
recall of its Fit hybrid subcompact and said it would re-examine
its process for developing cars.
Shares of Honda closed 0.7 percent lower before the earnings
release, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei index.
(1 US dollar = 107.8200 Japanese yen)
