* Q4 net loss 93.4 bln yen vs mkt estimate of 115.35 bln
profit
* Air bag-related costs 436 bln yen in 2015/16 vs 120 bln
pvs yr
* Expands recalls by 21 mln to cover all non-desiccant air
bags
(Recasts with expanded recall; adds executive's and analyst's
comments)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, May 13 Honda Motor Co posted a
quarterly loss on Friday, hit by massive recall costs for Takata
air bags but forecast a rebound this year as it took dramatic
steps to put the debacle behind it.
Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it would
recall 21 million more vehicles, on top of the 30 million
already recalled, to replace potentially deadly air-bag
inflators made by Takata Corp.
"Honda accounted for the worst of the Takata-related issue
in the last financial year," said a brokerage analyst who asked
not be named because he covers Honda as part of a team. "The
worst could be over and that's positive."
With the new recall, Honda, Takata's biggest customer, will
have replaced all the ammonium nitrate-based inflators that do
not use a chemical drying agent, Executive Vice President Tetsuo
Iwamura told an earnings briefing.
These are thought to be responsible globally for at least 11
deaths - all but one in Honda vehicles - and more than 100
injuries since 2008.
When exposed to moisture, ammonium nitrate, used to
explosively inflate the air bag, can cause the inflator to
rupture with deadly force, spraying shrapnel into vehicle
occupants.
For the three months ended March 31, Honda posted a net loss
of 93.4 billion yen ($860 million), dashing expectations of a
115.35 billion yen profit, as forecast in a survey of nine
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Recall-related costs nullified profit growth that was
driven by increased auto sales, cost cuts and lower materials
costs in the last financial year," said Senior Managing Officer
Kohei Takeuchi.
Honda said its full-year results absorbed the impact of
roughly 267 billion yen more in quality-related costs than its
original estimate after the U.S. Transportation Department
ordered an expansion of Takata recalls.
The company said it had set aside a total 436 billion yen
for air bag-related costs in the last business year, nearly
quadruple the 120 billion yen in the previous year.
Honda has been phasing out the use of Takata's replacement
kits and said recently they were no longer used.
FUEL-ECONOMY TESTS
Iwamura said that Honda models are all compliant with
regulations, when asked about Mitsubishi Motors'
fuel-economy cheating scandal. Japan has ordered domestic
automakers to submit fuel-economy test data by May 18.
Nissan Motor is set to take de facto control of
Mitsubishi with a $2.2 billion investment.
Honda forecast a 13.2 percent rise in net profit to 390
billion yen for this business year on smaller recall costs. It
assumes the dollar will average 105 yen this year, compared with
last year's average of 120 yen and a current rate around 108
yen.
Its profit growth forecast for this year came after Toyota
predicted a drop in net profit and Nissan saw flat
growth, largely due to the stronger yen, which makes exports
less profitable.
"Compared to Toyota and other automakers, Honda looks very
good," the analyst said. "But compared to Honda's fiscal 2014
results, its outlook is not that great because of a negative
impact of a stronger yen."
($1 = 108.5800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim;
Editing by William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)