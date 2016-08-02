TOKYO Aug 2 Honda Motor Co. posted an
11.5 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter as
cost-reduction measures and higher vehicle and motorcycle sales
offset the impact of a stronger yen.
Operating profit at Japan's third-largest automaker by sales
came in at 266.8 billion yen ($2.61 billion) , surpassing an
average estimate of around 183.31 billion yen from 10 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Honda maintained its previous forecast for net profit to
rise 13.2 percent to 390 billion yen for the full year to March,
as the company expects slightly higher vehicle sales and
decreasing costs to recall potentially faulty air bags produced
by Takata Corp.
The automaker expects an average level for the Japanese
currency of around 105 to the U.S. dollar and 120 to the euro
this year, which it has said will shave around 303 billion yen
from operating profit.
($1 = 102.0600 yen)
