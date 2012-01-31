TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co posted a 65 percent slide in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday and forecast a similarly hefty fall for the full business year, when natural disasters in Japan and Thailand hit it harder than rivals.

Japan's No.3 automaker said it expects operating profit for the year ending on March 31 of 200 billion yen ($2.62 billion), down 65 percent from 569.78 billion yen last year, hit also by the dollar's sharp fall against the yen.

The new profit forecast is lower than the 270 billion yen Honda projected in August before withdrawing the guidance, citing uncertainty over when car production could restart in Thailand.

Consensus forecasts from 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S put its annual operating profit at 283 billion yen.

Honda forecast an annual net profit of 215 billion yen, down 60 percent from 2010/11. The figure, reported under U.S. accounting standards, includes earnings made in China.

For the October-December third quarter, operating profit fell 65 percent to 44.3 billion yen, short of an average estimate of 81.2 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by Reuters.

Net profit decreased 41 percent to 47.7 billion yen.

Honda suffered the biggest disruption of any automaker to its supply chain both from Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami and Thailand's historic floods in October, with the only car factory to be inundated in the Southeast Asian export hub.