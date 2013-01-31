TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co Ltd
marginally reduced its annual net profit forecast by 1.3 percent
to 370 billion yen after car sales were dented in China
following anti-Japan protests, and as it continues to struggle
in Europe.
For the third quarter, it posted a 62.6 percent rise in
quarterly net profit from a year ago, helped by strong vehicle
sales in its biggest market the United States and as the yen
weakens, making its products more competitive abroad.
Japan's third-biggest automaker said its net profit for
October-December was 77.4 billion yen ($849.94 million),
compared with the 47.7 billion yen it booked last year as it
suffered from disrupted supply chains after floods hit its and
its suppliers' factories in Thailand.
The quarterly profit result released on Thursday was below
the average estimate of 111.4 billion yen by 7 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 91.0650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)