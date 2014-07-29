TOKYO, July 29 Honda Motor Co's
April-June operating profit rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier
to 198.04 billion yen ($1.94 billion), beating analyst
estimates, boosted by cost cuts and strong sales of the
remodelled Fit in Japan.
The first-quarter operating profit compared with a 181.8
billion yen mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Honda also raised its annual operating profit forecast
slightly to 770 billion yen from 760 billion yen for the year
ending in March 2015, reflecting tweaks to its currency
assumptions to indicate a marginally weaker yen.
($1 = 101.9600 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)