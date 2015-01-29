* Q3 profit seen 17 pct lower, hit by recalls, quality costs
* Little impact on reputation from air bag recalls
* Cheaper fuel a "body blow" to Japanese automakers in U.S.
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Jan 30 As Japan's Honda Motor Co
pays hundreds of millions of dollars to replace potentially
deadly air bags, hitting earnings, a new headache lies around
the bend - cheaper U.S. petrol could lure buyers away from its
fuel-efficient cars.
The country's third-largest automaker reports income for the
October-December quarter later on Friday that analysts see
falling 17 percent from a year earlier, squeezed by the cost of
voluntary recalls involving air bag inflators made by top
supplier Takata Corp. The hit may be enough to trigger
a full-year profit warning.
Still, Honda, like other affected automakers, expects to get
those costs back eventually if investigations find Takata at
fault. And many analysts say reputational damage seems minimal,
including in the United States, Honda's most important market.
Potentially a bigger near-term concern is cheaper fuel as
global oil prices slide, with U.S. sales of light trucks up 10
percent in 2014 against a 1.8 percent rise for passenger cars.
That's a red flag for Honda, which excels in cars that have
attracted buyers concerned about fuel economy.
"The fall in fuel prices represents a body blow to Japanese
automakers," said Merrill Lynch analyst Kei Nihonyanagi.
Whatever the current quarter has in store for Honda, the
earnings it reports for the third quarter of its fiscal year,
due at 0600 GMT, will be hit by the Takata-related recalls. The
United States accounts for most of Honda's 13 million-vehicle
air bag recalls and four of the five deaths - all on Honda's
cars - linked to Takata's inflators, which can explode too
forcefully and send metal shards into the car.
Analysts estimate quality-related costs, including a $70
million fine by the U.S. government, will drag Honda's profit
down by hundreds of millions of dollars in the latest quarter.
A poll of 10 analysts put October-December operating profit
at 189.11 billion yen ($1.61 billion), down 17 percent from the
year before according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
But analysts see Honda bouncing back quickly from the
recalls in terms of brand image.
"The impact on Honda's sales has been limited," said Takaki
Nakanishi, analyst and CEO of Nakanishi Research Institute. "I
think it can recover relatively quickly at this rate."
For the year though March, SmartEstimate forecast profit at
760.5 billion yen, short of Honda's guidance of 770 billion yen.
While the weak yen may boost the value of overseas sales, Honda
will benefit less than others since it has virtually no exports
from Japan.
($1 = 117.7400 yen)
