TOKYO Jan 29 Honda Motor Co. reported
on Friday a 22.3 percent fall in operating profit due to higher
quality-related costs, which include costs for airbag recalls,
and a negative currency impact.
Japan's third-largest automaker posted a net profit of
124.1 billion yen ($1.03 billion) in the October-December
quarter, down 18.5 percent from 152.3 billion a year ago and
less than an average estimate of 148.90 billion yen drawn from
forecasts by nine analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data.
Operating profit fell to 163.0 billion yen from 210.0
billion during the same quarter a year ago.
While sales revenue rose 3.4 percent, Honda pared its
outlook for full-year sales revenue due to expectations that it
would sell less cars in Asia and Japan than previously forecast.
($1 = 120.7500 yen)
