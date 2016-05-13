TOKYO May 13 Honda Motor Co forecast on Friday a 13.2 pct increase in net profit for the current year as brisk global auto sales are expected offset a negative impact of a stronger yen.

Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it expected group profit for the year ending March to rise to 390.0 billion yen ($3.59 billion) from the previous year's 344.5 billion yen.

Honda assumes the dollar will average 105 yen this year, compared with around 108 yen at the moment. ($1 = 108.5800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)