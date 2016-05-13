TOKYO May 13 Honda Motor Co forecast
on Friday a 13.2 pct increase in net profit for the current year
as brisk global auto sales are expected offset a negative impact
of a stronger yen.
Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it expected
group profit for the year ending March to rise to 390.0 billion
yen ($3.59 billion) from the previous year's 344.5 billion yen.
Honda assumes the dollar will average 105 yen this year,
compared with around 108 yen at the moment.
($1 = 108.5800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)