TOKYO Oct 31 Honda Motor Co lifted on
Monday its full-year operating profit forecast by 8.3 percent as
it expects increased sales, particularly in Asia, will offset
the impact of a stronger currency.
Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it expects
annual operating profit to rise to 650 billion yen ($6.21
billion), up from a previous forecast for 600 billion yen.
It sees net profit rising to 415 billion yen, higher than a
previous forecast for 390 billion yen.
Honda posted an operating profit of 228 billion yen in the
September quarter, up 38.4 percent from a year ago and exceeding
an average estimate of 160.1 billion yen from 11 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
($1 = 104.7500 yen)
