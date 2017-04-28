TOKYO, April 28 Honda Motor Co forecast
on Friday a 16.1 percent fall in operating profit for the
current financial year as the Japanese automaker expects a
stronger yen, changes to its pension plan and research and
development costs will weigh on earnings even as auto sales
rise.
Japan's No. 3 automaker said it expects an operating profit
of 705.0 billion yen ($6.34 billion) in the year to March, lower
than an average estimate of 850.8 billion yen according to 23
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and lower than the
840.7 billion yen posted for the year just ended.
Honda's projection is based on expectations that the yen
will trade at 105 yen to the U.S. dollar in the year to March,
compared with 108 yen in the year just ended.
($1 = 111.2000 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)