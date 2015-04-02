BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says
* March China vehicle sales up 14.7 percent y/y, vs 9.1 percent decrease in February
* January-March China vehicle sales up 0.6 percent y/y, vs 16.8 percent increase year ago Source text in Chinese: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2q4HT00) Further company coverage: