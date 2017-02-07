BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
TOKYO Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and parts supplier Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd on Tuesday said they would hold a news conference on an operational partnership later in the day.
Honda Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Hachigo and Hitachi Automotive counterpart Hideaki Seki will attend the conference to be held at 0630 GMT in Tokyo, the automaker said.
Hitachi Automotive, a longtime Honda supplier, produces components including engine control units and electric powertrain systems. It also has been developing autonomous driving systems. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting