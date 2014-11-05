UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
DETROIT Nov 5 : * US safety regulators issue a second special order directing Honda Motor Co
Ltd to produce additional documents and answer questions under oath
relevant to ongoing probe of defective air bags made by Takata Corp * US safety regulators at National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set
December 15 deadline for Honda to reply * NHTSA request for information is related to the ongoing air bag probe,
whereas one issued on Monday was primarily related to Honda's early warning
reporting * NHTSA says today's special order for Honda "complements" special order issued
to Takata last week * NHTSA seeks all internal Honda communications related to Takata air bag
inflators, as well any field reports, warranty claims and pre-suit legal
claims, incidents, lawsuits related to the issue * NHTSA asks Honda whether it sent any employees to visit Takata plants in
United States or Mexico starting in 2000
* FDA approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working age adults in the United States