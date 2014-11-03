(Adds Friedman quote, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an
investigation into whether Honda Motor Co Ltd failed to
report to the auto regulator deaths or injuries involving Takata
Corp air bags.
U.S. law requires that automakers submit to NHTSA on a
quarterly basis so-called Early Warning Reporting data on every
incident where they have received information about a death or
injury involving their vehicles that was caused by a possible
defect.
"Early Warning Reporting (EWR) information is one of many
data sources we rely on to spot potential defects. Honda and the
other auto makers are legally obligated to report this
information to us and failure to do so will not be tolerated,"
NHTSA Deputy Administrator David Friedman said in a statement.
NHTSA is probing Takata air bags installed in vehicles made
by a number of manufacturers. The air bags and inflators can
explode with excessive force and spray metal shards into vehicle
occupants.
Since 2008, 10 global vehicle manufacturers that use Takata
air bags have recalled more than 10 million cars in the United
States and more than 17 million worldwide to replace inflators
that have been linked to at least four deaths and numerous
serious injuries.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter
Cooney)