WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it will examine
whether Honda Motor Co Ltd failed to report deaths or
injuries involving air bags that are now part of a sweeping
federal review.
Regulators gave Honda three weeks to answer detailed
questions about how it sought and logged accident reports for
more than a decade. Monday's order, which includes 34 points,
must be answered under oath.
"Honda and the other automakers are legally obligated to
report this information to us and failure to do so will not be
tolerated," NHTSA Deputy Administrator David Friedman said in a
statement.
U.S. law requires that automakers submit to the NHTSA on a
quarterly basis so-called Early Warning Reporting data on every
incident where they have received information about a death or
injury involving their vehicles that might have been caused by a
defect.
In a statement, the NHTSA said that it was particularly
eyeing air bag malfunctions.
"NHTSA has received information indicating that
failed to report incidents involving Takata air bags," the
agency said in a statement.
"NHTSA is also concerned that Honda's reporting failures go
beyond the Takata incidents."
On Monday evening, Honda said that it had contracted a
third-party audit of potential inaccuracies "and will soon share
our findings" with NHTSA.
Federal regulators in June asked carmakers for help
identifying suspect air bags manufactured by Takata Corp
- Honda's largest supplier of the safety device.
The air bags and inflators can explode with excessive force
and spray metal shards into vehicle occupants.
Since 2008, ten global vehicle manufacturers that use Takata
air bags have recalled more than 10 million cars in the United
States and more than 17 million worldwide to replace inflators
that have been linked to at least four deaths and numerous
serious injuries.
