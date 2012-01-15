TOKYO Jan 15 Honda Motor Co will
completely overhaul its flood-hit factory in Thailand in a
project that could cost more than 50 billion yen ($650 million),
the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century late last year hit
Honda the hardest among Japanese automakers, with its
240,000-cars-a-year plant in the Ayutthaya Province in central
Thailand submerged under water.
Honda, Japan's No. 3 car producer, has already started
replacing equipment with the aim of resuming output in April,
the Nikkei said.
Refurbishing the flood-hit factory will almost be the
equivalent of building a plant from scratch, the Nikkei quoted
an unnamed Honda executive as saying.
Honda may receive payment from insurers, which are still
assessing damage at the factory, as early as in the current
financial year to March, lessening Honda's financial burden to a
certain extent, the Nikkei said.
