TOKYO, July 26 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday it has started production of the gasoline-electric Jazz
subcompact car in Thailand, including for eventual exports,
expanding hybrid output beyond Japan and the United States for
the first time.
Honda, Japan's third-biggest automaker, said it aims to sell
10,000 Thai-made Jazz hybrids in the Thai domestic market
annually and later add exports to Australia and New Zealand,
where the car is not yet sold.
A Honda spokesman said shipping cars to Australia from
Thailand would be cheaper than exporting them from Japan because
the two countries have a free trade agreement. Australia imposes
a 5 percent tariff on car imports from Japan, while a strong yen
also makes exports less profitable from Japan.
Honda said last week it would also start building the hybrid
Jazz, called Fit in Japan and the United States, in Malaysia by
the end of this year.
The Jazz hybrid went on sale in Thailand on Thursday,
starting at 768,000 baht ($24,200), compared with 590,000 baht
for the hatchback's gasoline-only version.