TOKYO, July 26 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it has started production of the gasoline-electric Jazz subcompact car in Thailand, including for eventual exports, expanding hybrid output beyond Japan and the United States for the first time.

Honda, Japan's third-biggest automaker, said it aims to sell 10,000 Thai-made Jazz hybrids in the Thai domestic market annually and later add exports to Australia and New Zealand, where the car is not yet sold.

A Honda spokesman said shipping cars to Australia from Thailand would be cheaper than exporting them from Japan because the two countries have a free trade agreement. Australia imposes a 5 percent tariff on car imports from Japan, while a strong yen also makes exports less profitable from Japan.

Honda said last week it would also start building the hybrid Jazz, called Fit in Japan and the United States, in Malaysia by the end of this year.

The Jazz hybrid went on sale in Thailand on Thursday, starting at 768,000 baht ($24,200), compared with 590,000 baht for the hatchback's gasoline-only version.